Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 139 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 139 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 986 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 19th August

New Positive Cases: 986

Of which 0-18 years: 128

In quarantine: 574

Local contacts: 412

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 24

2. Balasore: 25

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 14

5. Balangir: 17

6. Cuttack: 139

7. Deogarh: 9

8. Dhenkanal: 15

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 8

11. Jagatsinghpur: 45

12. Jajpur: 49

13. Kalahandi: 6

14. Kandhamal: 12

15. Kendrapada: 23

16. Keonjhar: 13

17. Khurda: 373

18. Koraput: 3

19. Malkangiri: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 32

21. Nawarangpur: 6

22. Nayagarh: 20

23. Puri: 32

24. Rayagada: 4

25. Sambalpur: 15

26. Sonepur: 1

27. Sundargarh: 13

28. State Pool: 85

New recoveries: 1003

Cumulative tested: 17344608

Positive: 999173

Recovered: 982319

Active cases: 9578