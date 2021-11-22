Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 10 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 10 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 171 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 21st November
New Positive Cases: 171
Of which 0-18 years: 34
In quarantine: 98
Local contacts: 73
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Boudh: 3
5. Cuttack: 10
6. Dhenkanal: 1
7. Gajapati: 2
8. Ganjam: 7
9. Jagatsinghpur: 1
10. Jajpur: 7
11. Jharsuguda: 2
12. Kalahandi: 2
13. Kendrapada: 4
14. Keonjhar: 1
15. Khurda: 76
16. Mayurbhanj: 5
17. Puri: 5
18. Rayagada: 1
19. Sambalpur: 13
20. Sonepur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 5
22. State Pool: 18
New recoveries: 271
Cumulative tested: 23286290
Positive: 1047174
Recovered: 1036501
Active cases: 2226