Odisha: Curfew lifted in the areas under Town and Dhanupalli police limits in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Curfew lifted in the areas under Town and Dhanupalli police limits in Sambalpur ; however, restrictions on meeting and rally still remains in force; no meeting, rally can be organised without written permission from district administration.

The curfew was imposed on April 14 night following a massive violence on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti. The first violence was witnessed on April 12 when there was a bike rally by the organisers of the Hanuman Jayanti and second one was on April 14 the day on which the main procession was held. A number of people including 10 police personnel were injured in the April 12 violence and a large number of shops and business establishments were set on fire by mischief mongers during the violence. The police have so far arrested nearly 100 people. On the other hand, a total of 16 people were arrested for posting objectionable articles on social media and were freed on production of undertaking.