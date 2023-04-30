Bhubaneswar: Ranjan Kumar Das appointed Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri . Dilip Routrai appointed Director, Odia Language, Literature & Culture .

The post of Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of special secretary provided in the IAS cadre of the state, a notification issued by the Public Administration department stated.

The additional appointment of Vir Vikram Yadav as Chief Administrator of SJTA shall stand terminated from the date Ranjan Kumar Das takes over, the notification read. Srikanta Prusty, Special secretary to Government, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department is appointed as Special Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department.

Ranjan Kumar Das was the special secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department with additional charge of Director, Odia Language, Literature & culture.

Dilip Routrai, OSD to chief secretary has been appointed as Director, Odia Language, Literature & Culture. The post of Director, Odia Language, Literature & Culture is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint secretary provided in the IAS cadre of the State. Routrai is allowed to remain in additional charge of Director, Odisha paribar.