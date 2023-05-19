Odisha: Creche facility inaugurated at AM/NS India’s Paradeep pellet plant

Paradeep: A creche facility for children of working parents of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has been inaugurated at its Pellet Plant complex at Paradeep. The newly built facility, to be run under the direct supervision of a qualified female caretaker is equipped with several modern amenities and provisions to help engage children below the age of six years in various indoor activities.

Inaugurating the creche, Mr Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations said, “AM/NS India is very much concerned about the well-being and quality of life of its employees, workers and business associates. This facility will address a major concern of working parents and provide a much-needed relief to them. The creche while being a safe place for the children will majorly focus on their utmost care and overall development. This is an important milestone in AM/NS India’s journey towards encouraging diversity and inclusion.”

Present during the inauguration ceremony were Mr USR Raju, Head-Paradeep Pellet Plant, Ch.V.S.N.D Hariprasad, Head-Operations, Mr Shailendra Sah, Head Capex-Opex, Mr Sunila Das, Head-Human Resources of the company among others.