Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves on a three-nation tour of Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia; To attend G7 Summit at Hiroshima in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on a three-nation tour of Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia this morning. On the first leg of his tour, PM Modi will attend G7 Summit in Japan at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Briefing media in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the G7 Summit has chosen several key priorities for the current Presidency.

The broad terms of the G7 Summit preferences include nuclear disarmament, economic resilience and security, regional issues, climate and energy, food and health and development. There are other priorities also such as digitisation and science and technology which will be highlighted during several sessions at the Summit.

Foreign Secretary said India’s participation at the Summit in Hiroshima would be structured around three formal sessions. Two sessions would be held on 20th of May and the third one will be held on the 21st. The first session relates to food, health, development, and gender equality. The second session is on climate, energy and environment. The third session is titled “Towards peaceful, stable and prosperous world”.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral discussions with several leaders of the G7. Japan has also invited Autralia, Brazil, Comorros, Cook Islands, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam and some of international organisations including the UN. Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart and unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima. Foreign Secretary said that a QUAD leaders meeting is being planned in Hiroshima with leaders of all QUAD nations.

Foreign Secretary said India’s regular participation at the G7 Summits clearly points to increasing recognition that India should be a part of any serious effort to resolve global challenges, including those of peace, security, development and environment preservation. He added that this is more salient in the context of India’s ongoing presidency of G20 and India’s efforts to priorities interests and concerns of fellow countries of Global South.

On the second leg of his visit, Prime Minister will reach Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea on the evening of 21st May. He will jointly host the third Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape the following day. The FIPIC involves India and fourteen Pacific Island Countries. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea.

Prime Minister Modi will have bilateral engagements in Papua New Guinea, including meetings with Governor-General Bob Dadae and Prime Minister James Marape. He will also hold bilateral engagement with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

On the same day, PM Modi will travel to Sydney in Australia on 22nd May. He will hold bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on 24th May. Prime Minister is also expected to call on Governor General David Hurley. PM Modi will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders, and address the Indian diaspora at a community event in Sydney on 23rd May. Australian Prime Minister is also expected to join PM Modi at this event.