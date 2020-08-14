Odisha: COVID observer visits 1929 Call Centre at Smart City Office

Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 observer and Principal Secretary Women and Child Development Department Anu Garg today visited the 1929 Call Centre inside Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) office premises on this afternoon. Labour Commissioner N Thirumala Nayak also accompanied her during the visit.

The COVID-19 observer and her team interacted with senior BSCL officials on the occasion and interacted with the executives in-charge of the shift at the 1929 Call Centre. She also asked them what types of calls are coming and how the executives are helping the people, who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also interacted with the psychologists deployed at the call centre to consell the callers, who need assistance and support to overcome stress due to the pandemic situation.

General Manager (Special Projects) Diptirani Sahoo and General Manager (Administration) Kamaljit Das of BSCL briefed the COVID-19 observer and her team during her visit to the call centre, which is operating from the Bhubaneswar Operations Centre (BOC), which is being developed as the intelligent city operations and management centre (ICOMC) and a hub for incident management in the city.

It can be mentioned here that the 1929 call centre since July 16 has handled 1,550 incoming and 16,500 outgoing calls.

Related

comments