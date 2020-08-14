Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 2 Branches of SBI in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack along with 28 District Sales Hubs in 28 districts

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, through a Video Conference today, inaugurated 2 Branches of State Bank of India in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack along with 28 District Sales Hubs in 28 districts. He advised to extend loans on zero percent interest to more and more Women Self Help Groups under Mission Shakti in rural areas in order to strengthen their remarkable role in financial inclusiveness. Similarly, he emphasised upon opening of more branches of the Bank in inaccessible areas of the State.

Related

comments