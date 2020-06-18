Odisha Congress filed a petition at the Lokayukta seeking an investigation into the alleged corruption in Kits scam

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Sudarsan Das on Wednesday filed a petition at the Lokayukta seeking an investigation into the alleged corruption in purchases of masks, testing kits, Real Time PCR, rapid testing machines, PPEs, nebulizers and bypass machines by the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OMCL).

Among others, Congress MLAs Suresh Kumar Routray and Taraprasad Bahinipati, former Minister Panchanan Kanungo, senior lawyer Dharanidhar Nayak and Manoranjan Das accompanied him to the Lokayukta. Receiving the petition, the Lokayukta Chairman has assured the team to take action as per law.

