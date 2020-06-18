CM Naveen Patnaik requested Centre to continue the restrictions on train and air travels to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday requested the Government of India to continue the restrictions on train and air travels to Odisha.

During a videoconferencing with Prime Minister Modi, he said June is the toughest month for the State because large numbers of migrants have returned and monsoon has also started. Hence, the Central Government should continue the restrictions on train and air travels.

Citing the poor economic conditions of some Odisha people stranded in the Gulf countries, Patnaik also requested the Prime Minister to take steps to bring them back.

The CM also requested the PM to consider conducting the national-level entrance examinations only after the completion of State-level Plus II examinations.

