Odisha CM Naveen Pattanik review Ratha Yatra preparations scheduled to be held on July 12

Bhubaneswar : Ahead of the world famous Ratha Yatra festival sechduled to be held on July 12, Chief Minister Naveen Pattanik reviewed the preparations of the chariot festival of lord Jagannath and his siblings, here on Thursday. While, appealed people to cooperate in smooth conduct of the festival by avoiding mass gatherings in view to contain the spread of deadly virus.

Chief Minister also said that there is no need to panic situation is under control but still we have to be aware and maintain social distancing .

Besides, Health and Family Welfare Minister Nab Das and Law Minister Pratap Jena said, ” special arrangements of health care services and huge force will be deployed to maintain high security and avoid any untoward action during the chariot festival.