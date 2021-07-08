The new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure launched in India

Gurugram: BMW Motorrad India has launched the new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure motorcycles in India.

The new BMW R 1250 GS and the new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships from today onwards.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad GS models are the ultimate icons of the adventure segment. GS is not just a motorcycle, it’s an attitude that always inspires. Consistent performance, an impressive range of equipment, and incomparable riding experience are the key attributes of the GS range. Built for ultimate challenges, the new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure offers a perfect synthesis of road and off-road riding. It is your companion for cherishing life changing experiences, greater freedom and pure riding pleasure.”

The introductory ex-showroom prices* are as follows:

BMW R 1250 GS Pro – INR 20,45,000

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Pro – INR 22,40,000

*Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

The new BMW R 1250 GS and new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure are available in a basic colour scheme, style triple black variant and style Rallye variant. Additionally, also on offer is the limited edition special “40 Years GS” edition that celebrates the anniversary of the BMW GS family.

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India offers customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans pre-approved prior to delivery. For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers’, with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24×7 365 days package, further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The new BMW R 1250 GS and the new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network, present across important centers in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad & Vijayawada (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

The new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure.

The design of the new BMW R 1250 GS and the new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is authentic and purely GS. The motorcycles offer perfect ergonomics for rider and passenger for on and off-road adventures. In their respective basic colour versions, the new BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure emphasise their more precise nature and universal talents in light white solid paint and ice grey solid paint.

The optional Style Triple Black enhances the masculine nature of the two motorcycles in and the Blackstorm metallic / black / agate grey colour combination. The black-coated drivetrain is surrounded by the main frame in metallic matt agate grey, a black rear frame and the black anodized tubular handlebars. In addition, front panel carrier, luggage carrier, slider tube and brake callipers are designed in black. The optional Style Rallye lends a sporty nature with the light white solid paint/ racing blue metallic / racing red solid paint colour combination, they present themselves particularly dynamically as off-road­ specialist touring endures. The masculine, robust nature of black elements such as the drive unit, slider tubes, tubular handlebars and front panel carrier.

The limited ‘40 Years GS’ edition scheme is dedicated to the ‘40 Years GS’ anniversary. For four decades, the GS has stood for a longing for vastness and boundless adventure. The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure in the ‘40 Years GS’ edition celebrates this #SpiritOfGS: It is a homage to the GS history. In striking black and yellow, it is reminiscent of the iconic BMW R 100 GS and impresses with its state-of-the-art technology and equipment. In the Blackstorm metallic colour for tank side panels, top front-wheel cover as well as tank centre cover and with yellow accents it is based on an icon from 40 years of BMW GS history. The graphic of the tank centre cover, the Rallye windscreen and the two-tone black and yellow low Rallye seat include yellow colour.

The new full LED adaptive headlight design lends a striking visual appeal. The X-shaped light icons included in the new headlights makes the new BMW R 1250 GS and new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure look unique when the headlight is switched on and while riding. New lighting functions, cruising light and function-integrated turn indicator bulbs are available as optional equipment. The new lighting function makes the experience even more intense and practical at the same time. The ‘Welcome’ light function is activated as soon as the ignition is switched on. The ‘Goodbye’ light function activates the front and rear lights for a short moment and then slowly dimmed after switching off the ignition. The new ‘Follow me Home’ function enables activation of the driving lights by briefly pressing the high beam button offering optimum visibility at night and for maneuvering in parking spaces. The newly developed turn indicator bulbs are standard and are state-of-the-art in terms of design and technology and generate a strikingly new appearance of the two new GS models.

Both models feature the powerful 2-cylinder in-line Boxer engine with a displacement of 1254cc, producing a power output of 100 kW (136 hp) at 7,750 rpm for dynamic performance and generates a maximum torque of 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The variable camshaft control BMW ShiftCam is an entirely new technology which provides supreme ridability along with an additional increase in power across the entire engine speed range, reduced emission and fuel consumption levels, optimised running smoothness and refinement.

The new BMW R 1250 GS and new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure are now equipped with the Pro riding modes. With the two ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes, the riding characteristics can be adapted to varied conditions. The new standard ‘Eco’ riding mode increases the efficiency with soft throttle curve and moderate torque limitation. The riding mode button can be used to switch quickly and easily to a different riding mode when desired. The pro riding modes include Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, Enduro and Enduro Pro. In addition, the ‘Dynamic Pro’ and ‘Enduro Pro’ riding modes each have individualisation options for adapting the vehicle character to one’s own requirements and thus further increasing riding pleasure. The riding mode preselection can be used for quick individual selection of riding modes. The next generation optional Electronic Dynamic ESA provides higher dimension of riding safety, performance and comfort thanks to automatic and adaptive damping as per the riding conditions and manoeuvres.

The standard Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) ensures high level of riding safety due to the best possible traction. The set-off assistant Hill Start Control Pro (HSC Pro) is a standard feature in both models and noticeably improves the starting function in all conditions. The standard BMW Integral ABS Pro provides more safety when braking, even in inclined positions. The additional expansion of the riding mode concept results in more new functions. For example, the advanced adaptation of the ABS control characteristics to the respective riding mode.

Comfort features now include heated grips, two power sockets as standard for charging smartphone and other compatible devices. A 12-volts on-board socket is installed under the rider’s seat. A USB-A socket with 5-volt power supply is also available for quick charging. Both motorcycles are equipped with a 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display. Integrating operation via the BMW Motorrad multi-controller, it gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and enjoy listening to music with Bluetooth connection. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.

A comprehensive range of optional equipment and original BMW Motorcycle accessories is available for further individualisation of the new BMW R 1250 GS and new BMW 1250 GS Adventure.