Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Wishes People On Utkala Divas. ”Odisha is writing a glorious history in all fields. Odisha has become prosperous due to the commitment of every Odia. In keeping with this era of transformation, the idea of creating a ‘developed Odisha’ is the idea of Odia. On this ‘Odisha Day’ let us strengthen our Asmita and Swaviman and move forward towards building ‘Developed Odisha’,” wrote Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his X handle.

On the occasion of the Utkala Divas, Governor Raghubar Das also extended his heartfelt greetings and heartiest congratulations to the people of Odisha. He called upon everyone to be determined to make Odisha a prosperous and developed state.