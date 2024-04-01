Bhubaneswar: President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extend greetings to people of Odisha on Utkala Dibasa.

President Droupadi Murmu greets people on Odisha Day. “…Odisha is known for its vast natural wealth and rich cultural heritage. The resilient people of this state have made great contribution in the development of Odisha and the country. Odisha has produced many icons over the centuries, including several makers of modern India. May Lord Jagannath bless the state and its people with greater success and prosperity,” tweets the President.

ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଉତ୍କଳ ଦିବସର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ! ଏହି ଦିନ ଆମକୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସମୃଦ୍ଧ ସଂସ୍କୃତି ଓ ଐତିହ୍ୟ ଏବଂ କର୍ମତତ୍ପର ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କ ବିଷୟରେ ସ୍ମରଣ କରାଇଥାଏ l ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରର ପ୍ରଗତିରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଉଲ୍ଲେଖନୀୟ ଯୋଗଦାନ ରହିଛି l ମୁଁ ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କ ସଫଳତା ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି କାମନା କରୁଛି l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Utkala Dibasa! This day reminds us of the rich culture and heritage of Odisha and its dynamic people. The state has made a rich contribution to national progress. I pray for the success and prosperity of the people of Odisha.”