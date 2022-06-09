Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik welcomed newly recruited Local Fund Auditors, Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officers joining the Finance Department

New Delhi :CM Naveen Patnaik welcomed newly recruited Local Fund Auditors, Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officers who joined @FdOdisha. CM asked the new recruits to work hard with utmost sincerity, adopt new technology & give their best for betterment of Odisha.

Congratulating the officers, CM said that all the new employees are privileged to have been chosen to work for the development of our motherland. Highlighting #Odisha’s performance in the past two decades, CM said, there has been a phenomenal transformation in the state.

CM also said that #Odisha has become a model in governance and public service. CM highlighted that the principles of #5T and #MoSarkar have set very high standards and asked Govt employees to work with commitment, dedication and serve the people with empathy and sincerity.