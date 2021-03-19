Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today launched Dial 112, an Emergency Response Support System

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched Dial 112, an Emergency Response Support System through Video Conference. Dedicating the system, Chief Minister said that from now on, people will dial only a single number 112 for all their emergency needs related to police, fire service, health, disaster and any other emergency in times of distress.

Chief Minister also inaugurated the state-of-the-art State Emergency Response Centre and flagged off the Emergency Response Vehicles fitted with Mobile Data Terminals. The Government of Odisha has allocated Rs. 157.12 Crore and 2500 posts for this project. With the introduction of this new response system, the existing emergency numbers like Police 100, Fire 101, and Ambulance 108-102 will be integrated into the unified toll free number 112 in a phased manner, he added.

Chief Minister expressing happiness over the new system, said that it will provide a round-the-clock service with a facility of receiving inputs from various voice and data services such as voice calls, SMS, emails, panic-SOS requests and even web requests through a specially created 112 India App.

Chief Minister said that the Emergency Response Centre has been digitally connected to 34 District Coordination Centres at district level and suitably located Emergency Response Vehicles. He appealed the people to download 112 India Mobile App and register themselves as 112 Volunteers to help others in their locality during any distress.

Minister of State for Home Shri Dibya Shankar Mishra, Chief Secretary Shri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner, ACS Home, DGP Shri Abhay, Principal Secretary Women & Child Development, Senior Officers of Home department were present while Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) Shri V. K. Pandian moderated the programme.