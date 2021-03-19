India-South Asia ties will bring Resilience, Inclusiveness, Self-Reliance & Sustainable Economic Growth in Coming Times

New Delhi: The India-South Asia will not only bring forth on how best to return to growth, but also help in exiting challenges and enhance their resilience, inclusiveness, self-reliance and sustainability deliberated in the session of “India-South Asia: Sustainable Economic Growth” during the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s International Week.

Ms. Upekkha Samaratunga, Minister (Commercial), High Commission of Sri Lanka addressed the need for economic growth in the face of the pandemic and mentions the geographical importance of Sri Lanka in the logistics sector for Indian businesses. Ms Samaratunga described the potential resources of importance in conjunction with political stability as a major selling point for high foreign investments. She also discussed the post -pandemic economic revival programme of the country and concluded with a hope for stronger joint collaboration for mutual benefit between the two nations.

Mr. Kamlesh Kumar Agarwal, Vice President, Nepal Chamber of Commerce opened with the significance of Nepal as a strategic partner in the South Asian region. He proceeded to discuss the tremendous scope of agricultural technology development in the nation, which is aided by the huge water resources and highly fertile land. Mr Agarwal talked about the medicinal herbs from the Himalayas that hold potential for research in the drugs and cosmetics sector, and concludes with a brief discussion on the mining industry and tourism industry that still lack opportunities for promotion.

H.E. Mr. Nilamber Acharya, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Embassy of Nepal talked about the joint vaccination efforts in the face of the pandemic and discussed the undisrupted trade and commerce between India and Nepal even during the most challenging times of the pandemic. H.E. Acharya acknowledged the tremendous potential of sustainable economic growth in Nepal and concluded with a detailed profile on the geographical, cultural and economic ties between Nepal and India.

Mr. Naveen Sardana, Chair, International Affairs Committee for South Asia, PHDCCI shared the vote of thanks and hoped for stronger bilateral and multilateral ties between India and other South Asian countries. He supported inter-cultural learnings as a means to harness people to do business together in both the regions. He also added that government actions and support from the region would serve as a stimulus for trade.

Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, PHDCCI, in his welcome address on the India- South Asia Day: Sustainable Economic Growth, applauded the tremendous growth rate which prevailed in the South Asian region despite the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the face of this financial and health crisis, Mr Sanyal discussed the importance of finding collaborative solutions in order to fight together.

The session on India-South Asia day was moderated by Mr. Naveen Seth, ASG, PHDCCI and was attended by many industry stalwarts around the world.