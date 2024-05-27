Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today campaigned in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur along with all 7 MLA & MP candidates

Kendrapara: CM Naveen Patnaik & BJD’s chief election strategist Kartik Pandian today campaigned vigorously in Kendrapara along with all 7 MLA & MP candidates. He said, “…There will be no electricity bill from July as the BJD government will provide free electricity. Bless BJD’s MP and MLA candidates and vote for the conch symbol…”.

CM also addressed an election meeting in Jagatsinghpur today. Kartik Pandian later campaigned in Basudevpur & other segments of Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat. Addressing an election meeting in Basudevpur.