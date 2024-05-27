Tata Steel Meramandali Leads Plastic Waste Clean-Up Drive

~100 children participate in drawing competition on environment~

Narendrapur : In celebration of Tata Sustainability Month and Environment Day, Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) spearheaded a Plastic Waste Clean-Up Drive involving employees and their family members.

The plastic waste cleaning drive, organized near the plant’s Main Gate and NH 55, saw enthusiastic participation from the community as well. This event sent a strong message of collective effort in addressing the plastic pollution challenge. Anoop Shrivastava, Chief Environment, TSM, emphasized the importance of proper waste collection, segregation, and the avoidance of single-use plastics.

Alongside the clean-up drive, TSM also organized a vibrant drawing competition for students up to the 10th standard. The competition, themed “Our Land, Our Future,” encouraged young artists to depict their visions of a sustainable tomorrow, showcasing a harmonious coexistence of nature and industry. Around 100 students participated in this competition held inside the housing colony.

These initiatives by TSM set a positive example for the community and inspire others to combat the pressing issue of plastic waste. Similar drives and competitions are planned to continue until June 2024, reflecting the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

The Tata Sustainability Month, organized annually by the Tata Sustainability Group, aims to build awareness about the Tata group’s sustainability approach, demonstrate sustainable practices, and inspire colleagues to drive positive change in their lives and communities.