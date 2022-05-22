Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says OCC making pioneering contributions for building modern Odisha

Bhubaneswar:Attending the 60th Foundation Day celebration of Odisha Construction Corporation Ltd, CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a number of projects and released a commemorative book on the occasion.

CM praised the corporation for its pioneering contribution in building a modern Odisha.

He also thanked OCCL for its contributions in transforming the socio-economic and industrial landscape of the state. CM said, OCCL has taken up many major ventures that include hydro-electric, irrigation, thermal power, industrial, harbour, railway and institutional building projects.

Emphasising that these projects have hugely improved water, power & connectivity scenario in Odisha, CM hoped that with the adoption of 5T initiative, the corporation will bring in more efficiency & professionalism contributing to the transformation of Odisha in 21st Century.