Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra visited cage-fish-culture sites in Hirakud reservoir, says its a successful model

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra visited cage-fish-culture sites in Hirakud reservoir. Vast resources made productive through adoption of technology and peoples’ participation.

State Govt has started creating necessary supportive infra like fish landing jetty, common facility center, Inland Fishery Research Lab etc. Soon, it will soon augment #inland fresh water fish production in our State and boost economic activities in the region.

CS Suresh Mahapatra said,“Cage Fish Culture in Hirakud Reservoir is a successful model, and it will soon substantially augment inland fresh water fish production in the State.”

after a assessing its progress both through high level official review, and review recent spot visit to the cage culture site in Hirakud reservoir. During this review he interacted with the fishermen, fish entrepreneurs, and field level officials of the department of Fishery and Animal Resources Development. While appreciating the progress made so far in fish breeding activities, Mahapatra directed concerned departments to operationalise the common facility centre and Testing Laboratory before mass harvesting. The department was asked to expedite fixing of fish landing floating jetty in a time bound manner. Mahapatra also assured that Government would provide necessary infrastructural support for promotion of fishing activities in the reservoir. Inland Fisheries Research laboratory would be made functional for surveillance of aqua- health, and environmental impact assessment. It would also help the fish farmers in testing health of the fishes being grown in the cages.