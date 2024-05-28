OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says BJP discussing his hands is a non issue and will not work

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: On Assam CM HB Sarma’s recent tweet showing 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian & Odisha CM, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, “I believe the BJP, which is known to make non-issues into issues, are discussing my hands. This will certainly not work.”  CM says, “I believe the BJP, which is known to make non-issues into issues, is discussing my hands. This will certainly not work” BJD’s chief election strategist Kartik Pandian has alerted people of the State on circulation of CM’s videos which have been prepared with AI technology.

 

