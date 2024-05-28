Nepal Finance Minister Barsaman Pun unveiled Rs1.960 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2024-25

Kathmandu: Nepal Announces Rs. 1,860B annual budget for 2081/82 BS. Finance Minister Barsaman Pun unveiled Rs1.960 trillion #budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Tuesday afternoon in Parliament. The budget has set the economic growth rate for the upcoming year at 6% while #Nepal’s per capita income has reached $1,456.

Finance Minister Barsha Man Pun has unveiled plans to initiate commercial marijuana farming in the country.

The government has allocated NPR 57.29 billion to the Ministry of Agriculture.

– Rs. 1140B for recurrent expenses

– Rs. 352B for capital expenditure

– Rs. 367B for financial expenditure

– Revenue target: Rs. 1260B

– Foreign grants: Rs. 52B

– Foreign loans: Over Rs. 200B

– Internal loans: Over Rs. 300B