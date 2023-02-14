Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, 5T, Mo Sarkar initiatives have brought about transformative governance & enhanced people’s outreach programmes

Bhubaneswar : Addressing senior officers’ conference, CM Naveen Patnaik asked them to ensure development projects are implemented at the earliest & welfare initiatives reach legitimate beneficiaries. CM said there should be competition among districts to realise goals & set benchmarks.

CM said #Odisha has been at the forefront of many states for its transformative initiatives. CM added sports, healthcare, school transformation, women empowerment, skill development, crop production, Covid management are some of the sectors that attract special mention.

CM said #5T , #MoSarkar initiatives have brought about transformative governance & enhanced people’s outreach programmes. CM said district administrations should reach out to more & more people, find out issues of concern & use tech to solve them quickly and in hassle-free way.