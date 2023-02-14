ASIAN GAMES TRIALS AND YAI SAILING CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 CONCLUDES AT MUMBAI

YAI Sailing Championship 2023 was hosted by Army Yachting Node, Mumbai at Girgaum Chowpatty from 07-13 Feb 2023. This event was the third trials for the upcoming Asian Games scheduled in China in Sep 2023 and a ranking event for both junior and senior classes.

189 Participants from 16 different clubs from all over the country participated in the week-long event. There was introduction and participation of Formula Kite for the first time in the country. There were 14 classes of boats in this event i.e. ILCA 7, ILCA 6, 49er, 49erFX, 470 (mixed), NACRA 17 (mixed), RS:X (men & women), IQ Foil (men & women), Formula Kite (men & women) for senior classes and ILCA 4 (boys & girls) for junior classes with around 140 participants from 12 different training and sailing clubs across India.

The weather held true with medium to strong winds providing varying conditions throughout the event bringing out the best in all sailors. The citizens of Mumbai also could enjoy the event visible all around the Queen’s Necklace and directly from Chowpatty Beach.

Sailors of Army Yachting Node dominated the event winning five gold, five silvers and four bronze medals in total and booking a berth for Asian Games 2023 in Laser, Nacra 17, iQ Foil and RS-X classes with brother-sister duo of Vishnu Sarvanan and Ramya Saravanan both making the cut for Asian Games.

Final results of the event are as under:-

ILCA 4 Girls Gold – Neha Thakur (NSS Bhopal) Silver – Pearl Colvalcar (CESC) Bronze – Divyanshi Mishra (NSS Bhopal)

RS:X Women

(a) Gold – Ishwarya Ganesh (TNSA)

(b) Silver – Vidyanshi Mishra (NSS Bhopal)

ILCA 6

(a) Gold – Nethra Kumanan (TNSA)

(b) Silver – Ritika Dangi (NSS Bhopal)

(c) Bronze – Capt Sonal Goel (AYN)

iQ Foil Women

(a) Gold – Katya Coelho (GYA)

49er Gold – KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakar (TNSA) Silver – Anand Thakur and Satyam Rangad (INWTC Mbi) Bronze – Prince Noble and Mannu Francis (AYN)

6. 49er FX

Gold – Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma (NSS Bhopal)

7. 470 mixed class

Gold – Uma Chouhan (NSS Bhopal) and CHS Reddy (AYN) Silver – Kongara Preethi (YCH) & Sudhanshu Shekhar (INWTC Mbi) Bronze – Shraddha Verma and RK Sharma (INWTC Mbi)

8. Formula Kite

Gold – Chitresh Tatha (TNSA) Silver – Ashish S Roy (AYN)

9. ILCA 4 Boys

Gold – Adhvait Menon (INWTC Mandovi) Silver – Ekalavya Batham (NSS Bhopal) Bronze – Akshat Kumar (NSS Bhopal)

10. RS:X Men

Gold – Hav Ebad Ali (AYN) Silver – Sep Ved Pathak (AYN) Bronze – Hav Mithlesh (EMESA)

11. iQ Foil Men

Gold – Nb Sub Jerome kumar (AYN) Silver – Dayne Coelho (GYA) Bronze – Saurabh Kumar (AYN)

12. Nacra 17

(a) Gold – Doiphode and Ramya Sarvanan (AYN)

(b) Silver – Ekta Yadav (NSS Bhopal) and Karthik (AYN)

(c) Bronze – Lt Cdr Praveen Prabhakar (INWTC Mbi) and Jayalaxmi (TNSA)

13. ILCA 7

(a) Gold – Sub Vishnu Sarvanan (AYN)

(b) Silver – Hav Mohit Saini (AYN)

(c) Bronze – Hav Gitesh (AYN)