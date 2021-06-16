Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said this today while interacting with 786 newly appointed doctors

Bhubaneswar: “Healthcare is the primary focus area of my Govt and we are investing more than Rs 8500 crores on health infrastructure.” CM Naveen Patnaik said this today while interacting with 786 newly appointed doctors who were recently selected through OPSC.

CM said that the State Govt is continuously strengthening the healthcare system by recruiting large number of personnel in the last few years. Appreciating doctors’ role in the current pandemic, CM said that doctors have a special respect in society.

Congratulating the young doctors, on virtual platform, for choosing a life of public service the and successfully getting selected as the Medical Officer, CM said that it’s a land mark in their life, which they achieved after years of sincere hard work and academic excellence.