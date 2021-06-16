Wipro collaborates with FEV to open Innovation Lab for developing Software Defined Vehicles

Bangalore: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced a strategic partnership with Aachen, Germany headquartered FEV, a leading global engineering provider, to jointly develop and market world-class solutions for Software Defined Vehicles (“SDV”). The two organizations have jointly set up an innovation lab, which will develop automotive use cases, engineer a scalable software, electrical/electronic architecture and develop system features. With cloud and connectivity platforms becoming a part of every new automobile, the industrialization of SDV through this Innovation Lab will enable new and improved experiences for every driver and passenger.

The innovation lab brings together the best of senior technologists, along with engineers, developers, architects, and researchers from Wipro and FEV. Together, they will focus on research, product development, solutions, and roadmaps enabling go-to-market for global customers. The partnership will benefit from advancing individual technical capabilities and research goals besides commercialization of the jointly developed services and products.

Thomas Muller, CTO – Engineering and R&D Services, Wipro Limited said, “We are excited to collaborate with FEV, one of the most respected names in the automotive industry, to jointly develop innovative solutions for Software Defined Vehicles. This is a significant step towards strengthening our services in the automotive and mobility related markets globally, and being at the forefront of these transformative technologies and experiences.”

Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Global Vice President Intelligent Mobility & Software FEV said, “We’re excited to work with Wipro and believe that this collaboration combines the world-class IT and software capabilities of Wipro with FEV’s dedicated automotive engineering and domain expertise to create breakthrough solutions and products for Software-Defined Vehicles. By leveraging such innovative competences, we seek to accelerate the product development activities and develop significant competitive advantage.”