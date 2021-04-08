Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said Sagarmala project can further enable the state to emerge as a major logistics destination

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressing the first meeting of State Sagarmala Committee, said that in addition to Odisha’s strategic advantage of long coastline, the Sagarmala project can further enable the state to emerge as a major logistics destination.

Chief Minister said that the Port-led development through industrialisation and connectivity is a major focus of Sagarmala projects and added that the State Government will prioritise coastal community development as an integrated part of this initiative.

Chief Minister highlighting Odisha’s rich cultural heritage of maritime trade, said that the State can become India’s gateway to South East Asian countries. Reviewing port development work, Hon’ble Chief Minister said that State Government has been facilitating development of ports including Paradip Port, along the coastline.

Chief Minister adding that the soon-to-be-functional State Maritime Board will act as a catalyst for overall development of maritime sector, urged for close coordination with various Departments, resolution of issues for timely completion of projects under Sagarmala and to prioritise the projects.