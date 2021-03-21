Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik rolled out the Mo College Campaign, launched the web portal

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today rolled out the Mo College Campaign, launched the web portal on virtual platform and called upon the Odia alumni across the globe to be a collaborative force in rebuilding their own Institutions in their motherland. He said that the State Government has been taking steps to enhance the structure and functioning of higher education.

Chief Minister welcoming the Odia diaspora round the globe and Alumni members of different colleges who were connected through live streams, said that, this campaign is an emotionally invested platform reconnecting the Odia Alumni, and added that there’s nothing more rewarding than going back to the treasured memories of our college days. He further said that the campaign is not limited only to the alumni. Non- alumni philanthropists, charitable organizations, group of persons and institutions can also be part of this initiative, he added.

Chief Minister said that the Mission strives for a healthy learning atmosphere and underlined that it is grounded on the principles of nation-building, promoting creativity, skill development and nurturing team work, thereby making the Colleges and Universities an innovative and exciting place to study. He further said that we all should realize the joy of giving back to our respective Alma Maters, where we enjoyed the most vibrant period of our youth, and shaped our future.

Minister, Higher Education Dr. Arun Kumar Sahu, Chairperson of the Mo College Campaign Sri Akash Das Nayak, Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Secretary, Higher Education Sri Saswat Mishra were present in the programme.