Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik rolled out 18 Highway Patrolling Units in 18 stretches of various State and National Highways

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today rolled out 18 Highway Patrolling Units in 18 stretches of various State and National Highways on virtual platform. Launching these units, the Chief Minister said that these units will play a crucial role in saving the lives of accident victims on highways.

Chief Minister said that State Government has a target of creating 36 Patrolling Units in various accident prone stretches. The functioning and experience of these 18 Units in the first phase will guide us for further action and future initiatives. He asked the officials to resume more sensitization initiatives for drivers on various road safety mechanisms and laws relating to it.

Minister (State), Home Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, DG, Police and senior Officers of Home Department and State Police were present while Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) moderated the programme.