Odisha to be hit by drastic reduction of share in central taxes by about Rs 10,840 crore for the current year: Naveen Patanik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha would be hit by drastic reduction of share in central taxes by about Rs 10,840 crore for the current year. This will seriously impact the State says CM Naveen Patnaik .

As per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission horizontal share will decrease from 4.629 % to 4.528 % for coming 5 yrs. This will seriously impact the State says CM Naveen Patnaik.

This is the first budget in post #COVID19 scenario and there are lot of new challenges which this budget is expected to address. The positive points in #Budget2021 include: Focus on capital investment to push growth, reintroduction of developmental financial institution.