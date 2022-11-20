Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Releases Poetry Book ‘Apadha Bahi’ By Dr. Gopabandhu Dash

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today released a poetry book ‘Apadha Bahi’ authored by Dr. Gopabandhu Dash. In this poetry book, Dr. Dash, a renowned administrator and OSD to Odisha CM, has exhibited his highly literary skills to express his life experiences.

Written in Odia, the ‘Apadha Bahi’ is a collection of Dr. Dash’s collection of poems about his feelings towards life and narration of his human connection. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Dr. Dash on writing this highly creative poetry book and hoped that it will receive a good response from the readers.

Dr. Gopabandhu Dash has authored several books. His previous book ‘Dynamics of Indo-South African Co-operation in a Changing World’ has received wider appreciations in the intellectual circles.