Srimandir ‘Garuda Stamba’ To Have Thick Silver Coating

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has planned to give a thick silver coating to the ‘Garuda Stamba’ at the Nata Mandapa inside the Srimandir as the age-old pillar is getting thinner day by day due to touch of devotees.

The administration has estimated an expenditure of Rs 1.30 crore. A West Bengal-based businessman has shown interest to bear the cost of the construction.

As per the report of the SJTA, the Garuda Stamba is getting thinner due to touching and hugging by devotees. It is believed that hugging the divine pillar can help attain salvation and maintain healthy life.