It’s an honour to work for the great state of Arunachal Pradesh and help it realise it’s true potential: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has responded to people on twitter for their appreciation of the development initiatives launched by him yesterday. The Prime Minister inaugurated Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar and dedicated 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station yesterday.

To a comment about the massive rise in air connectivity in the Northeast, the Prime Minister said

“Yes it’s a massive change as far as connectivity in the Northeast goes. It enables more tourists to visit and allows people from the Northeast to easily travel to other parts.”