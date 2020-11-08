Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to Pradyumna Bal

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid rich tribute to Pradyumna Bal, renowned Socialist Leader and founder of ‘Pragatibadi’ on his birth anniversary today. He said that that beginning as a student leader, Pradyumna Babu created his remarkable identity in the fields of politics, social service and journalism. He always emphasised on values in his life without compromise, Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister conveyed his best compliments to Ms. Krishnarani Bose, social worker who received Pradyumna Bal Award and thanked the Jayanti Committee for felicitating 10 Covid Warriors. Chief Minister further appreciated Pradyumna Bal Relief Committee for its endeavour in helping the poor people.

