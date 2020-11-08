Jagatsinghpur scribe’s body mourns for late journalist Prabira Pradhan

Report by Kanhu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur scribe body Zilla Sambadika Mahasangha [ZSM] mourned for untimely demise of young journalist Prabira Pradhan suffering Corona virus. A condolence meeting was held at Biju Patnaik Chhak here on Sunday, ZSM members expressed condolences following death of Pradhan and demanded giving all state government sponsored mandated financial assistance and benefits to the deceased scribe’s family. Among others ZSM office bearers and scribes Pramod kumar Nayak, Manoj Das, Radhakanta Mishra, Pinaki Mohanty, Deepak Mohanty, Ramakanta Dash, Tarapada Mohanty, Ashutosh Behera, Sidhartha Das, Maheswar Tripathy, Manas Kaunongo, Tanmaya Panda, Gayadhar moharana, Susanta Kumar Patra, Prasanta Mallick, Ramesh Das, Jouyti Prakash Nayak, Tapan Swain, Rakesh behera and social activist Pradip Kishor Choudhury were present.

