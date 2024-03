Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik ordered a hike in the pay of Ganasikhyaks who have not passed OTET from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000, benefiting 1,121 teachers of the State.

The HCM has ordered for promotion of the teachers who have passed OTET. More than 1,472 teachers of the state will benefit from this.

Assistant Teachers (Ex Cadre) who were not getting annual increments despite having OTET passed, will be given annual increments. This will benefit more than 9520 assistant teachers of Odisha.