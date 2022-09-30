Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches the LVPEI-Infosys Urban Slum Eye Screening Program

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik launched the Urban Slum Eye Screening Program and HomeCare Service at L V Prasad Eye Institute’s Mithu Tulsi Chanrai Campus. The Urban Slum Eye Screening Program is supported by the Infosys Foundation; the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys.

L V Prasad Eye Institute, a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness, is committed to providing excellent and equitable eye care services to all those in need and eliminating avoidable blindness. Good vision enables an individual towards achieving a meaningful and productive life.Ensuring ‘Universal Eye Health Coverage for All’ is a key enabler to achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.The Urban Slum Eye Screening Program and the HomeCare Program are important initiatives toward strengthening Universal Eye Health Coverage and making quality eye care services affordable and accessible for all.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik for launching the Urban Slum Eye Screening and HomeCare programs. Both programs by providing primary eye care and specialty services to the people of Bhubaneswar at their doorsteps will play an integral role in ensuring high-quality eye care services are made available to all. HomeCare will focus to reach out to the vulnerable population – the elderly, women, childrenand individuals with disabilities. Our sincere thanks to Infosys Foundation for their generous support for the urban slum eye screening program” says, Dr Suryasnata Rath, Director, Operations, L V Prasad Eye Institute.

“We are happy to support the LV Prasad Eye Institute in this noble endeavour of offering affordable and accessible eye care for the underprivileged. Democratizing access to healthcare facilities is important, and through this initiative, we hope to further bolster the healthcare infrastructure in India”, added, Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, Trustee, Infosys Foundation.

As part of the Urban Slum Screening Program, supported by Infosys Foundation: The following services will be provided free of cost to the people in slum areas of the city:

o A team of trained vision technicians/ optometrists will visit these areas, and in a community-based setting perform the basic eye screening for the identification of eye problems

o Prescribe spectacles for those with uncorrected refractive errors

o Teleophthalmology (Video consultation) with the eye doctor as per need

o Referral to Mithu Tulsi Chanrai campus of LVPEI for further management as per the eye doctor’s advice

HomeCare Program: LVPEI promotes environmental sustainability and is using Electric Scooters having 0% Co2 emission for this program. The following services are covered under this program:

o A trained vision technician or optometrist will visit the patient’s home and perform a comprehensive eye examination, including refraction, measurement of intraocular pressure and uploading anterior and posterior segment images before a video consult with the eye doctor

o Video consultation with the eye doctor over the ConnectCare platform (LVPEI’s teleconsultation platform)

o Advanced eye investigations like Visual field test (based on doctor’s advice)

o E-report (includes spectacle prescription)

o Referred to the main LVPEI campus for surgery (based on doctor’s advice)

o To know more, call on: +91-6371750396/ +91-674-2653248

“Going forward, we have plans to scale up these services in other areas in and around Bhubaneswar. The aim is to ensure that no one in need of eye care is deprived of care because of lack of accessibility or affordability of eye care services,” said Dr Srikant Kumar Sahu, Campus Head, Mithu Tulsi Chanrai Campus, Bhubaneswar, L V Prasad Eye Institute.