Tata Steel Meramandali launches awareness campaign against drink and drive on NH 55

Meramandali: Security Department of Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) in collaboration with Dhenkanal police, launched an awareness campaign against drink and drive on September 29, 2022 for the commuters and drivers of NH 55. The campaign will continue for next few days to create awareness on the perils of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Col Prakash Sanjay, Chief Security, Tata Steel Kalinganagar & Tata Steel Meramandali, Abhishek Sharma, Head Security, TSM, and Dibyahas Ray, Head CSR, TSM formally launched the campaign in presence of Sabita Patra, Inspector-In-Charge, Kantabania Police Station and Niranjan Sethi, Inspector-In-Charge, Motanga Police Station. Local PRIs from nearby villages were also present during this occasion.

Along with alcohol checking, leaflets on ill effects of alcohol on driving and other road safety messages are also being distributed.

Local representatives and officials appreciated this initiative of Tata Steel Meramandali and said this awareness drive is the need of the hour, as frequent road accidents are being happening on NH 55 because of drunken driving. This campaign aims to create massive awareness on this issue in the area.

Noteworthy that TSM has developed parking areas for trucks and buses outside the plant for decongesting traffic in this area. Regularly, the Company is organising similar road safety campaigns to create awareness among villagers and local community.