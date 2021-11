Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launches new web portal of the Oriya Virtual Academy, established by the Department of Oriya Language, Literature and Culture through video conferencing, here on Wednesday.

Besides, Chief Minister said that the new web portal of the Oriya Virtual Academy will make many rare books, manuscripts, newspapers, dictionaries and language primaries for children more popular and will be able to connect Oriyas living at home and abroad with Odisha.