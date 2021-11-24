Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy requests interim relief/grant from center

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to the hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi requesting interim relief/grant of Rs.1000 Crore and deputation of Inter-Ministerial central team to assess damage in view of flood devastation in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Also he has written a letter to hon’ble Home Minister shri Amit Shah seeking financial assistance and support for carrying out flood relief operations in the southern region of Andhra Pradesh that has witnessed incessant rains and flooding in the last few days