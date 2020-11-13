Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched Online Services of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department under 5-T initiative

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today through a Video Conference launched Online Services of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department under 5-T initiative. He said that Database of 76 Lakh farmer brothers and sisters is an important effort. He also said that all the farmers will be issued with Identity Cards after completion of screening of the database within 100 days and the farmers will be able to avail various Government benefits through these Cards.

Chief Minister further said that Licenses to dealers, Certificates to OUAT students shall be given online and will help to connect the farmers with the Department. Efficient employees of the Department will be given awards and recognition through ‘Dakhyata’ programme, he added. Hon’ble Chief Minister also said that farmers are provided with mobile phone based advise though ‘Ama Krushi Programme’.

Chief Minister while describing agriculture as the backbone of our economy, called upon the people to work unitedly for the development of agriculture and the farmers. Saying that agriculture has emerged as a big hope for our economy during COVID-19 pandemic, Hon’ble Chief Minister extended best wishes to the farmers and hoped bumper crop this year.

Dr. Arun Kumar Sahu, Hon’ble Minister, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Commissioner, Cooperation Department, Secretary, Fisheries and ARD, Vice-Chancellor, OUAT and Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) along with Collector of different districts and Senior Officers of different department were present in the programme.

