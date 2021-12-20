Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched Air Health Services at Biju Patnaik International Airport

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched Air Health Services (Mukhyamantri Bayu Swasthya Seva) at Biju Patnaik International Airport. Reportedly, the inauguration ceremony took place at Bhubaneswar Airport.

The Mukhyamantri Bayu Swasthya Seva (Air Health Services) has been inaugurated for a better health care facility which will become a milestone in Odisha’s healthcare system.

Initially, the services will be available in Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, and Nuapada, while other districts will further be included in the scheme, added reports. If required critical patients will be airlifted to Bhubaneswar & Cuttack, added Minister Naba Das.

Under the new scheme, critical patients will be airlifted to the district headquarter hospitals. Doctors will also visit patients in remote and inaccessible areas through air health services.