ICAR-CIFA organized Farmer Scientists interface meeting under SCSP scheme in Bhadrak District of Odisha

Kulana: One day Farmer Scientists Interface meeting for the skill development of women members of SC communities of Bhadrak district on the topic of Scientific aquaculture was organized by ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar at Kulana, Bhadrak on 16 Dec, 2021 as a part of Scheduled Caste Sub Plan Programme of ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar. More than 100 women beneficiaries of different self-help groups attended the event.

At the backdrop of this event, Dr Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar has accorded priority for the socio-techno-economic development of scheduled caste women and has focused for dissemination of appropriate technologies of scientific aquaculture operations for improving the livelihood of scheduled caste women beneficiaries. Similarly, Dr H K De, Principal Scientist and Chairman, SCSP Cell, ICAR-CIFA also intended for spreading the freshwater aquaculture technologies amongst SC women for their overall development.

In the inaugural session, Swami Adayanandji Maharaj, Secretary of Ramakrishna Sevasharm, Kulana, Bhadrak, emphasized for welfare of people through development of skills in caring of fish which serves as key for the sound health of human beings. It needs continuous dissemination of scientific aquaculture technologies for providing service to the humanity at large.

In the technical session, Dr C K Misra, Principal Scientist of ICAR-CIFA narrated the different technologies of freshwater aquaculture for ehhancing the skills of SC women beneficiaries to improve their family income and employment opportunities. Shri Durgaprasad Ratha, Senior Technical Officer of ICAR-CIFA described the health benefits of fish in daily life. Shri Sisir Kumar Mohanty, Senior Technical Officer of ICAR-CIFA also explained the benefits of aquaculture operations.

The event was closed with vote of thanks proposed by Shri Durgaprasad Ratha, Senior Technical Officer of ICAR-CIFA

Related