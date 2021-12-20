Bank of Baroda achieves top position in Digital Payments for 2020-21

Hyderabad : Bank of Baroda today announced it has won the #1 position in overall digital transactions amongst large banks for FY20-21. The bank showed the exceptional growth of digital payment transactions achievement and was felicitated by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India at the Digital Payments Utsav. To commemorate 75th anniversary of Independence of India, MeitY is celebrating “Digital Payments Utsav”. As a part of the celebration, Bank of Baroda has been conferred with 5 DigiDhan awards for FY 2019-20 & 2020-21 in various categories.

The award was received by Mr Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer, which was presented by Hon’ble Union Minister for Railways, Electronics, and IT, Mr Ashwini Vaishnav and MoS for Electronics and IT Shri Rajeev Chandrashekar.

Following awards were accorded to the bank:

FY 2019-20

Award Category Award Description उत्कर्ष पुरस्कार For achieving 2nd highest percentage of digital payment transactions (category: Large & Medium banks)-Public sector Bank प्रतिष्ठा पुरस्कार For achieving target with highest percentage in BHIMUPI transactions-Public Sector Bank

FY 2020-21

Award Category Award Description उत्कर्ष पुरस्कार For achieving 2nd highest percentage of digital payment transactions (category: Large & Medium banks)-Public sector Bank ऊतकृष्ट पुरस्कार For achieving top position in overall performance in digital payments प्रतिष्ठा पुरस्कार For achieving target with highest percentage in BHIMUPI transactions-Public Sector Bank

On the award, Shri. Ajay K Khurana, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “Our number one position in MeitY score card FY20-21 is reflective of banks robust Digital banking Product & services and strong merchant network especially in UPI QR, PAN India. The Bank witnessed exceptional growth in Digital Payment transactions which was handled in the most efficient manner by our Bank with good control of system technical declines for all our Digital Products.”

On the award, Shri Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer, Bank of Baroda said, “The Bank is continuously innovating to become a Bank with strong Digital infrastructure and set high industry standards. We have worked on every pain point for our customers to emerge as a leader and have ranked #1 position in MeitY Score Card FY2021.”