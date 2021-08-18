Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik interacted with the students of Sasana Ambagaon High School in Hinjili, Ganjam virtually

Berhampur: CM Naveen Patnaik interacted with the students of Sasana Ambagaon High School in Hinjili, Ganjam virtually & sought their opinion about the school transformation programme. During the interaction the students and parents expressed gratitude to the CM for the ongoing transformation.

As directed by CM Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (#5T) VK Pandian visited Hinjili & Sheragada to review the ongoing development projects. 5T Secretary reviewed the ongoing transformation at high schools under #5T initiative which will be dedicated by CM from Aug 21 in phases.

Secretary to CM (#5T) also visited Govt ITI, Purushottampur ITI and famous Taratarini temple. Reviewing the peripheral development projects of the famous shrine, he advised the authorities to complete the development work as per schedule.

