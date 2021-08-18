Odisha reports 993 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hour

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 993 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 997146. Khordha district registered the Highest of 419 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 95 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 17th August

New Positive Cases: 993

Of which 0-18 years: 138

In quarantine: 578

Local contacts: 415

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 18

2. Balasore: 30

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Balangir: 13

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 95

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 32

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 5

12. Jagatsinghpur: 51

13. Jajpur: 60

14. Jharsuguda: 2

15. Kalahandi: 1

16. Kandhamal: 7

17. Kendrapada: 15

18. Keonjhar: 10

19. Khurda: 419

20. Koraput: 1

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 42

23. Nawarangpur: 1

24. Nayagarh: 16

25. Nuapada: 1

26. Puri: 25

27. Rayagada: 3

28. Sambalpur: 11

29. Sonepur: 5

30. Sundargarh: 8

31. State Pool: 93

New recoveries: 1064

Cumulative tested: 17208248

Positive: 997146

Recovered: 980471

Active cases: 9536