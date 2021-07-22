Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Tata Tea packaging unit at Gopalpur in Ganjam; the unit has come up with an investment of Rs 100 Cr

Berhampur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated a Tea Packaging Unit of Tata Consumer Products Limited at Gopalpur Industrial Park. The Plant has been commissioned in a span of 18 months with an investment of Rs.100 crore. This will provide employment opportunities to more than 900 persons in the district of Ganjam. It will be developed as the largest tea packaging plant in the country, he added.

Chief Minister appreciated the role of Tata group in Odisha, and said that it has been playing a vital role in the industrial development of Odisha. They have also come forward in catalyzing social development through partnering with the Government of Odisha in education, health and skill development initiatives. He thanked the Tata group for assisting the State Government in mobilizing medical oxygen, PSA, Plants and critical accessories during Covid pandemic.



Chief Minister highlighting the stellar performance of the State in setting up industries, said that Odisha has continued to remain at the forefront of industrial development in India. The policy frame work and facilitation mechanism of Odisha has been successful in mobilizing investments in diverse sectors such as Petro chemical, Food Processing, Apparel and Garment. The ongoing diversification of industrial base will further improve the employment opportunities in Odisha, he added.

Dibyasankar Mishra, Hon’ble Minister, Industries, Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries, Mr. T.V. Narendran, MD, Tata Steel, Mr. Sunil D’souza, CEO & MD, TCPL and other senior officers attended, while Shri V.K. Pandian, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) coordinated the programme.