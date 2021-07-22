Department of Sports invites nomination for Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management (EPGDSM)) Programme under the Scheme of Human Resource Development in Sports

New Delhi : Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has launched a novel initiative to support such candidates who are meritorious sports persons and have represented India at Asian, Commonwealth or Olympics, to pursue the Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management (EPGDSM)) Programme conducted by IIM Rohtak. Such support by the Department of Sports will continue for 5 years from the date of commencement of EPGDSM course at IIM Rohtak, i.e., from September, 2021 to September, 2026, and financial assistance upto 5 lakh Rupees per candidate will be provided. Any other element of cost incidental to attending the programme, including travel costs, out-of-pocket expenses, etc., will be borne by the candidate himself/herself.

The candidates will have to secure admission as per the selection criteria laid down by the IIM, Rohtak and then approach the Department of Sports for considering their candidature for being nominated to the EPGDSM course at IIM, Rohtak. After careful consideration, nomination of such candidates, as deemed fit by the Department of Sport, will be taken. The decision of the Department of Sports in this regard shall be final and binding. Department of Sports will release the cost of attendance directly to the IIM Rohtak at a pre-determined frequency, only in respect of such nominated that have been finally enrolled and are attending the programme. In the event of a candidate securing a scholarship either from the IIM Rohtak or any other source, the IIM Rohtak will inform the Department of Sports forthwith and adjust the amount of scholarship against the demand raised by it to the Department of Sports.