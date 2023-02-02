Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Mass Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Training Programme at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated Mass Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Training Programme at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Besides, the programme, organised by Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations & Sri Jagannatha Service Foundation aims to create 2 lakh life savers by 2025 in #Odisha.

In the CPR Training programme, as many as 2000 people including 1000 police personnel participated.

At least 2,00,000 people will be trained on CPR across #Odisha in next 3 years which will help in saving many precious lives during medical emergencies.